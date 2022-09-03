Vote to elect new British Prime Minister concludes | News

The members of the governing British Conservative Party culminate this Friday the voting process to define the replacement for the resigning Prime Minister Boris Johnson between Chancellor Liz Truss or former Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak.

The vote is carried out by postal mail and since the beginning of August the nearly 160,000 members of that political formation with the right to vote have participated; after Truss and Sunak emerged as finalist candidates in the elections for said parliamentary caucus.

Preliminary polls place the current Minister of Foreign Affairs Truss with an advantage over the former Minister of the Treasury; while after completing the voting, a partisan commission will carry out the count to later declare the winner after noon on Monday.

The chosen one must travel to Scotland on Tuesday to receive the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, as the doctors recommended that the latter remain in her Balmoral summer residence, instead of returning to Buckingham Palace.

Both Truss and Sunak have maintained during their respective campaigns that they will fight to alleviate the existing economic crisis in the country and put a stop to inflation above 10 percent, and that according to specialists it could reach 18 percentage points by the end of the year.

Truss bets on the reduction of taxes as one of the formulas to achieve it; while the former Minister of Finance states that the inflation rate must first be stopped, and financial aid to lower-income families must be increased.

For its part, the Labor opposition questions the proposals of both candidates in terms of viability, and proposes instead to freeze the price of the energy rate, and apply a single tax on the profits of oil companies.

The candidate who is elected to succeed the questioned Johnson, who resigned on July 7, must call a general election before January 2025.





