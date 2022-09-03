Myanmar leader sentenced to another three years in prison | News

A Myanmar military junta court sentenced the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday to three years in prison for alleged incursion into electoral fraud, which accumulates 20 years in prison along with other charges.

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi sentenced to six years in prison

The magistrate based in the capital also sentenced two other members of the National League for Democracy (LND) political party for fraud committed in the elections held in November 2020.

The sentence that imposes forced labor on those found guilty was issued after the presentation of 2,000 repeated votes in elections that international observers described as “globally free and fair.”

���� New sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi. She this time she has been sentenced to three years in prison and hard labor for committing electoral fraud. In total, the former Burmese leader adds a sentence of 20 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/i2PVTGxHd9

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

September 2, 2022

Three months after the resounding victory of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the military junta overthrew the democratically elected government on the grounds that at least 10 million votes were fraudulent.

On August 15, San Suu Kyi was sentenced to another six years in prison for four new charges of corruption linked to the purchase of public land and the construction of a house based on donations.

The latest prison sentence to be handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi (I’ve almost lost count) is 3 years with HARD LABOUR. She’s 77. Tatmadaw found her guilty of electoral fraud — observers say there’s no evidence of that (it’s what the military used to justify their coup d’etat)

— Erin Handley (@erinahandley)

September 2, 2022

Previously, she had been sentenced for violating laws against the pandemic and incitement against the authorities, violating the restriction measures by Covid-19, importing “walkie talkies” and accepting bribes.

The military junta has plunged the Southeast Asian country into a deep political, social and economic crisis where serious human rights violations have been reported, including torture and arbitrary killings.





