Russia accuses Ukraine of practicing nuclear terrorism | News

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday accused the Ukrainian government of practicing nuclear terrorism and expressed that his country hopes that the objective results of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant made available to the international community.

IAEA establishes permanent mission at Zaporizhia NPP

During a press conference, the army general assured that Russia “does everything to guarantee the safe operation of the nuclear power plant” and has not deployed heavy weapons in the territory of the plant or in the surrounding areas, an issue that the mission of the IAEA will check for itself, he said.

He blamed Ukraine for creating a real threat of nuclear catastrophe in Europe with its continued attacks on the facility, using Western-supplied weapons. He assured that these bombings classify as nuclear terrorism, according to international law.

He specified that “since July 18, 29 attacks have been registered, 120 artillery shells have been launched and 16 kamikaze drones have been used.”

Previously, Russia has detailed that US 155mm M777 howitzers are used in some bombardments and the shots are launched from Magnetorsk and Nikopol, areas under Ukraine’s control.

He accused the political and military authorities in kyiv of lying by saying that Russia’s armed forces “are hiding behind important energy installations” and “are firing at Ukrainian troops with long-range artillery systems.”

He denounced that the silence observed by the governments of the United States and the European Union on the Ukrainian attacks on the atomic plant encourage new crazy actions by kyiv.

The IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, completed its first inspection of the facility and determined to stay there permanently.

Before his arrival, Ukraine’s armed forces shelled the plant and launched two raids to seize areas on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, where what is considered Europe’s largest nuclear power station is located.

Shoigu also reported that Russian troops and militias from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk broke through the defense of the Ukrainian armed forces in the town of Peski, west of the capital of Donetsk, a military success that broke through the staggered defense of the nationalists, he said.

He added that Zelensky’s troops left behind a large quantity of weapons in their withdrawal and numerous wounded who immediately received medical assistance.

