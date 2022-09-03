Fuel from an accident ship reaches the shores of Gibraltar | News

The oil from the machinery of the bulk carrier that crashed in Gibraltar, in the south of Spain, arrived on the coast this Friday, although they managed to contain the fuel stored in their tanks.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Spain approves project on abortion and sexual health

The mayor of La Línea, a Spanish community adjoining the British enclave, Juan Franco, assured at first that the fuel had reached Poniente beach

Franco said at a press conference that what has reached the coast is the oil from one of the ship’s cranes, but that it has been possible to contain the leak of heavy fuel, which is what caused the most concern.

On the other hand, he said that “if the works continue at the rate they are and the ship is emptied of combustible material, the first serious problem will have been solved and this would only be the remains of that leak.”

The coastal area, according to the mayor, has been closed to the public and navigation and a red flag has been placed prohibiting bathing.

The local authorities reported that in terms of the tasks of collecting the fuel spilled in the sea, half of the leak that occurred has been removed, but the part of the spill that crossed the containment barrier still remains to be cleaned.

The fuel pumping tasks carried by the bulk carrier have so far managed to extract 197 cubic meters of diesel, which represents 80 percent of the fuel oil load carried by the ship, since they began this Thursday afternoon.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source