President of Kazakhstan calls early elections | News

The president of Kazakhstan, Kasim Jomart Tokayev, called this Thursday for early presidential and legislative elections with the purpose of consolidating the package of amendments to the Constitution of that Central Asian country, approved in a referendum last June.

During his annual address on the state of the nation, the president explained that a new mandate of trust of the people is required to successfully implement “the reforms aimed at building a fair Kazakhstan”, where “the interests of the State are above everything”. .

The presidential elections will be held in the fall of this year, while the legislative elections, both at the national and local levels, will be in the first half of 2023. According to the media, they were scheduled for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Tokayev announced his intention to run again to head the head of state and proposed limiting the presidential term to seven years without the right to re-election.

He explained that a seven-year administration is enough to implement any ambitious government program. Currently the presidential mandate comprises five years and allows for re-election.

On the other hand, he announced an amnesty for the demonstrators of the protests and riots that occurred in that nation last January, which left more than 200 dead and more than 4,300 injured.

The amnesty will not be granted to key figures in the unrest, such as those who are accused of serious crimes, high treason or a coup. In this regard, Tokayev proposed toughening sanctions against those who incite public disorder.

On this approach, he valued: “We need the unity of the nation as much as the air to breathe. Both the rioters and law enforcement officers are citizens of Kazakhstan. They expect a fair trial and forgiveness from society.”

other announcements

According to Tokayev, the institutional changes provided for by the constitutional reform must be legislatively concluded before the end of 2022.

He announced that he is raising the minimum wage from 60 to 70,000 tenge (from $127 to $148), a move that will benefit 1.8 million Kazakhs.

She reported that changes will be introduced in the pension system with the intention of increasing them by an average of 27 percent by 2025. In addition, the retirement age for women will be set at 61 years until 2028.

The period of child care payments will also be extended to a year and a half from January 1, 2023, allowing parents to spend more time with their children during their most important childhood.

