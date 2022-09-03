Lebanese telecom workers hold strike | News

Workers of the Ogero telecommunications company in Lebanon continued to strike this Friday in defense of better wages and against the cost of living, which generated interruptions in telephone and Internet services in that Middle Eastern nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They ask the UN to investigate the explosion that occurred in 2020 in Beirut

Local media pointed out that at least six of the company’s plants remain out of operations, and warned of the possibility that services will be totally affected and the country will be isolated from the world to the extent that employees from other facilities join the strike.

The indefinite protest began last Tuesday, after an unsuccessful negotiation between the unions and the Ministry of Communications. The workers demand an increase equivalent to 250 percent of the current salary, to face the rise in the price of basic products after the collapse of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

They argue that their current salaries do not cover basic needs, such as food, drink, medicine, education and transportation. According to the media, the average salary does not exceed 5 million pounds (147 dollars).

They also demand that the salaries of this company be equated to those of employees of other companies in the sector. The undersecretary of the Ogero Employees Union, Wassim Beida, called for these demands to be addressed quickly and for all workers in the sector to be equal.

Ogero’s work stoppage triggered work interruptions for companies in other sectors that depend on the Internet to carry out their work.

عقد الوزير اجتماعاً دام اكثر من ثلاث ساعات ونصف مع نقابة هيئة موظفي “اوجيرو” اكد الوزير انه يقف الى جانب ويشعر بمعاناتهم سيما في هذه هذه الظروف قائلا أتفهّم مطالب النقابة النقابة وسأسعى وسأسعى الى العمل العمل.#وزارة_الإتصالات #لبنان

—MOT (@MOT_LB)

September 1, 2022

Local media report that in addition to the economic crisis, which began in 2019, the telecommunications sector is facing a shortage of fuel and electricity supply, which hinders the operation of its facilities.

Faced with the telecommunications deficit and in an effort to avoid a collapse, last July the authorities increased the prices of services by five. According to the media, this measure exacerbated the current situation and increased the paradox that companies obtain high dividends and their workers receive low salaries.

At the start of the economic crisis, the Lebanese government maintained the official exchange rate of 1,500 pounds to the dollar, but it currently reaches the threshold of 34,000 pounds to the dollar.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source