Burbock’s words about Ukraine taken out of context, German government says
BERLIN, September 2 – RIA Novosti. The German government believes that the words of Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock that she intends to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, regardless of what her voters think, were taken out of context.
“You need to understand the context in which this phrase was placed. The Foreign Minister is convinced that we must continue to support Ukraine, that this is in the interests of Germany, in the interests of the German people, that in the current situation we should not subject ourselves to even greater pressure from Russia, instead, do what we think is right: support Ukraine in its struggle for its independence, the European world order,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters at a briefing on Friday. According to him, in her speech, Burbock clearly stated that social consequences should be part of such a policy, that the people of Germany should not be left alone with such difficulties as, for example, high energy prices.
“It is very important not to take such statements out of context, but at least try to understand the context in which they were voiced, and not to spread such interpretations without questioning them,” Burger said.
Burbock on Wednesday during a speech in Prague said: “If I promised the people of Ukraine that we will be with you as long as you need, I want to keep this promise. No matter what my German voters think, I want to keep the promise to the people of Ukraine” . The minister was criticized by the opposition. Bundestag deputy, ex-leader of the parliamentary faction of the Left Party Sarah Wagenknecht called Burbock FRG a “mistake” and a “danger” for Germany, CDU representative Norbert Röttgen advised the minister to choose good arguments instead of ultimatum forms, and co-chair of the “Alternative for Germany” Alisa Weidel said that “the resignation of Foreign Minister Burbock is imminent.” During Thursday, the Twitter hashtag “Retired Baerbock” (#BaerbockRuecktritt) was one of the most popular in Germany, according to trends24.
