Burbock’s words about Ukraine taken out of context, German government says

“You need to understand the context in which this phrase was placed. The Foreign Minister is convinced that we must continue to support Ukraine, that this is in the interests of Germany, in the interests of the German people, that in the current situation we should not subject ourselves to even greater pressure from Russia, instead, do what we think is right: support Ukraine in its struggle for its independence, the European world order,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters at a briefing on Friday. According to him, in her speech, Burbock clearly stated that social consequences should be part of such a policy, that the people of Germany should not be left alone with such difficulties as, for example, high energy prices.