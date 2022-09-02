Former British ambassador to Myanmar sentenced to a year in prison

BANGKOK, September 2 – RIA Novosti. Former British Ambassador to Myanmar Vicki Bowman, who headed the British diplomatic mission in the country in 2002-2006, was sentenced on Friday by a Yangon city court to a year in prison on charges of violating the visa regime, which manifested itself in the fact that the ex-diplomat did not live at the place of registration, reports the Myanmar opposition portal Myanmar Now.

Together with Bowman, her husband, a Myanmar citizen, artist and well-known student activist of the late 1980s, Thein Lin, was sentenced to a year in prison, who was accused of violating the visa regime as an accomplice of his wife, the report said. The violation was expressed in the fact that Bowman and her husband lived for a long time not in their family home in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon, where Bowman was registered, but in Thein Lina’s house in the Shan State of Myanmar near the Thai border, the report said.

The court session at which the verdict was passed took place in the courtroom, which is located on the inner territory of Yangon’s Insein Central Prison, where the couple ended up immediately after their arrest.

After leaving for England in 2006, the couple returned to Myanmar in 2013, where Bowman headed the non-governmental organization Center for Responsible Business, of which she remains the director to this day.