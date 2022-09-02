World

Argentina raids house of Vice President Kirchner attacker

MOSCOW, September 2 – RIA Novosti. Police have searched the home of the Brazilian who attacked Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, TN reported.
On Thursday, a man pointed a gun at Kirchner as she got out of her car and walked towards her home in a crowd of supporters. The weapon didn’t work. The police detained the attacker, a 35-year-old Brazilian named Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel. Kirchner was not hurt. According to the newspaper Nacion, Kirchner’s attacker was signed on social networks to various radical groups and criticized the work of the government.
According to the channel, the attacker’s house is located in the La Paternal district in Buenos Aires.
According to eyewitnesses, the arrived police immediately entered the house. “It was a fairly quiet search, they followed the procedures as expected and checked everything. They took nothing, only … recorded information,” one of Montiel’s neighbors quoted the channel as saying.
The assailant lived in the building until the start of the pandemic and periodically came to collect rent from the tenants. According to media reports, the man to whom the Brazilian rented one of the premises hung a sign on the door saying “this is not Fernando’s house” in order to avoid aggression.
“I treat him like a normal, neighborly and calm guy. I never knew that he was armed,” the neighbor said.
