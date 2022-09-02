World
Zelensky proposes to create agrarian clusters in Ukraine
MOSCOW, September 2 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has all the prerequisites for creating the largest agro-processing clusters, since the country’s location is ideal.
“Ukraine is already one of the largest agricultural producers in the world. Together with you, we can build one of the largest agricultural processing clusters, <…> making Ukraine a place for the production of affordable food for the whole world,” Zelensky said during a speech at the Ambrosetti international economic forum in Italy.
According to him, Ukraine is an ideal location for any processing enterprises: from woodworking to all types of mechanical engineering.
“The country has a significant amount of almost all resources and minerals – from gas to lithium, as well as qualified people, fast logistics to the European market, good access to it,” he added.
13:13
Zelensky announces readiness to increase electricity exports to Europe
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked