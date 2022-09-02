Zelensky proposes to create agrarian clusters in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 2 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has all the prerequisites for creating the largest agro-processing clusters, since the country’s location is ideal.

“Ukraine is already one of the largest agricultural producers in the world . Together with you, we can build one of the largest agricultural processing clusters, <…> making Ukraine a place for the production of affordable food for the whole world ,” Zelensky said during a speech at the Ambrosetti international economic forum in Italy.

According to him, Ukraine is an ideal location for any processing enterprises: from woodworking to all types of mechanical engineering.

“The country has a significant amount of almost all resources and minerals – from gas to lithium, as well as qualified people, fast logistics to the European market, good access to it,” he added.