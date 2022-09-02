ALESHKI (Kherson region), September 2 – RIA Novosti. Before the start of the school year, the Ukrainian side threatened teachers and parents of schoolchildren in the Kherson region, Georgy Zhuravko, head of the Aleshkinsky district, told RIA Novosti.

“Before the start of the school year, activists on the other side, on the side of Ukraine, became very active, who, through social networks, through their acquaintances, began to exert a lot of psychological pressure on directors, teachers, parents, so as not to lead,” Zhuravko said.

He added that they threatened school leaders with reprisals, tried in every possible way to disrupt the start of the school year.

“The first of September – it worked out, the children went to school, and no threats anymore frighten people who made the right decision, that is, they went to work and fulfill their functional obligations. As we promised, the children went to school, the children went to gardens,” the head of the district said.

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye region. New administrations have been formed in both regions, Russian TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans to become part of Russia.