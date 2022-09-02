MOSCOW, September 2 – RIA Novosti. In Germany, against the backdrop of the economic crisis, the percentage of citizens supporting sanctions against Russia has decreased, according to a material on the website of the Tagesschau TV channel, citing an ARD-Deutschlandtrend survey.

“Today, 53 percent of Germans support sanctions against Russia, despite the associated increase in the cost of living and prices for electronic carriers. However, their number is declining: in March of this year, 66 percent of citizens were in favor of anti-Russian policies,” the text explains.

It is also reported that 41 percent of respondents do not support those sanctions that will negatively affect their well-being. At the same time, most Germans are of the opinion that the policy of imposing sanctions against Moscow has failed.

As the author of the text noted, much depends on political preferences in this matter. The voters of the Soyuz-90/Greens party want to “punish Russia” the most, and the electorate of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) least of all.

After the start of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. President Vladimir Putin has previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.