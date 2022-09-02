France plans to launch all nuclear reactors by winter

PARIS, September 2 – RIA Novosti. French energy company EDF must restart all shutdown nuclear power units by winter to avoid a shortage of electricity in the country, French Minister of Energy Transformation Agnès Pannier-Runachet said at a press conference following a meeting of the defense and national security council on Friday.

“EDF has committed to restarting all shutdown reactors by this winter. We will be monitoring the situation closely through weekly reports to ensure that this schedule is met,” the minister said.

At the moment, only 24 of the 56 French nuclear reactors operated by EDF in the country are active. Some of them were stopped for planned repairs. Corrosion problems in the cooling systems were identified at 12 power units in May, and their work was suspended. EDF said last week that it would extend the repair period for 4 of those 12 reactors.