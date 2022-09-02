WHO confirms that monkeypox exceeds 50,000 cases | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that the global number of positives for monkeypox disease rose to 50,496 cases and 16 deaths caused by this disease.

The director of the WHO, Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, specified that eliminating monkeypox needs “the evidence that it is possible, that we are now beginning to see; political will and commitment; and the implementation of public health measures in the communities that need them most.”

The official stressed that with the right measures, this is an outbreak that can be stopped. “And in regions that don’t have animal-to-human transmission, this is a virus that can be eliminated,” he said.

According to the WHO, in the Americas, which accounts for more than half of reported cases, several countries continue to see increasing numbers of infections, although it is encouraging to see a sustained downward trend in Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned that in the United Kingdom 3,279 cases have been diagnosed, “some European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are also experiencing a clear slowdown in the outbreak, which demonstrates the effectiveness of interventions public health and community engagement to track infections and prevent transmission.

They specified that “we may be ‘living with Covid-19’ for the foreseeable future. “But we don’t have to live with monkeypox. WHO will continue to support all countries to stop this outbreak and eliminate this virus,” he said.





