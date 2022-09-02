They denounce Israeli attack against Aleppo airport, Syria | News

The Syrian Ministry of Information reported on Wednesday a missile attack by Israeli aviation against the Aleppo International Airport, in the northeast of the Arab country.

According to a military source, quoted by the Syrian news agency SANA, as a result of the attack, which occurred at 8:00 p.m. local time, material damage was reported at the airfield.

The storage points contained a shipment of Iranian missiles and rockets, which caused several explosions and fires to break out in the area due to the bombardment.

مصدر عسكري: حوالي الساعة 20.00 من مساء اليوم العدو الإسرائيلي مطار حلب الدولي صاروخية أدت إلى وقوع أضرار مادية بالمطار.

— وزارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1)

August 31, 2022

Israel has carried out 22 attacks against Syria this year, some against civilian infrastructure facilities such as the Messiaf scientific research center, the Damascus International Airport and the commercial port of Latakia.

Thus, for example, on August 25, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that two people were injured as a result of an Israeli aggression against the vicinity of the cities of Hama and Tartus.

Faced with the series of violent acts unleashed by the Israeli regime against the Syrian people, the Government of the Arab nation urged the United Nations Security Council to issue a public condemnation of the constant Israeli attacks as they threaten peace and regional and international security.





