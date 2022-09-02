Ukrainian bombardments in the area near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant leave three dead | News

Local authorities denounced this Thursday that a new attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in an area of ​​the Ukrainian city of Energodar, where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located, left at least three dead.

Nuclear security mission arrives in Zaporizhia, Ukraine

The bombings ordered by the kyiv government also caused one injury and two burned nurseries, according to the authorities cited by Russian media.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, reported that it foiled an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to take control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which has been guarded by the Russian militia since last March.

“Around 0600 Moscow time (0300 GMT), Ukrainian troops landed two sabotage groups, up to 60 people in total arriving in seven boats, on the banks of the Kakhovka reservoir, about three kilometers northeast of the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhia, and they made an attempt to occupy the plant,” explained the Defense portfolio.

These actions by the Ukrainian forces occur when a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in Zaporizhia to verify the status of the nuclear power plant.

The spokesman for the international group indicated that the mission was detained by the Ukrainian military for three hours at a checkpoint on its way to the plant.

However, the director general of the IAEA and head of the mission, Rafael Grossi, personally negotiated with the Ukrainian military authorities, in order to continue his journey, according to The Washington Post journalist, John Hudson, in his account from Twitter.

The head of the Zaporizhia regional administration, Evguéni Balitski, meanwhile, reported that they had to close the fifth unit of the nuclear power plant after the bombings and damage to the power lines.

“Unfortunately, the fifth power unit is not working. We had to shut it down,” said Balitski, who mentioned that unit 6 is still operating at 60 percent capacity.





