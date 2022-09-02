Palestinian prisoner achieves freedom and ends hunger strike | News

The Palestinian Muhaja al-Quds Foundation reported Thursday that prisoner Khalil Muhammad Awawda suspended his hunger strike after reaching a written agreement with the Israeli military prosecutor’s office and will be released on October 2.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli soldiers wound 11 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

Khalil Muhammad began a hunger strike last March to demand their release. The fast lasted more than 170 days, during which time he only consumed water, according to his lawyer.

In a statement, the aforementioned foundation highlighted the activist’s victory to demand an end to his arbitrary administrative detention, a status used by Israeli courts to keep Palestinian fighters imprisoned without charge, without evidence and for an indefinite period.

#Palestine���� : the prisoner Khalil Muhammad Awawda suspended his grève de la faim après avoir concluded a release agreement and will be released on October 2 prochain.

il boit la première tasse de thé après 172 jours de grève. pic.twitter.com/k27iBUFhSu

— France actualite (@FraActualite)

August 31, 2022

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Khalil Muhammad’s detention was suspended last week, although not fully completed. At that time, the prisoner rejected the maneuver of the military prosecutors and continued with the protest.

According to the Muhaja al-Quds foundation, the prisoner will remain in the Assaf Harofeh Hospital, located southeast of the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv, until he recovers from serious deterioration in his health.

In the statement of this platform, “the need to expose to the world the practices of the Zionist occupation against our Palestinian people, as a result of the arbitrary arrests to which they are subjected, under the so-called administrative detention, without any accusation” was underlined.

Khalil Muhammad is the father of four girls. He was arrested on December 27, 2021 and sentenced to six months of administrative detention. After 111 days of fasting, he called off the strike based on promises to release him that were not kept and actually ended in him being extended another four months of administrative detention. For all this, he resumed the strike to pressure the Israeli occupiers to end his imprisonment.

According to media reports, Israel has placed thousands of Palestinians in administrative detention for prolonged periods, without trying them, without informing them of the charges against them, and without allowing them or their lawyers to examine the evidence.

This Thursday, the Prisoner Information Office reported that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons will start or join a hunger strike starting at 5:00 p.m. local time on this day.

The number of prisoners who will take this step increased to almost 1,200 after more prisoners from the Fatah organization, arrested for participating in the Intifada against the Israeli occupiers, expressed their willingness to support this form of protest.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source