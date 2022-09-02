China rejects UN report on human rights in Xinjiang | News

The Chinese government on Thursday rejected the report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

The spokesman for China’s permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, Liu Yuyin, pointed out that the text slanders and slanders Beijing, while specifying that it deals with interference in China’s internal affairs.

In this sense, the spokesman stated that the report “seriously violates the objectives and principles of the UN Magna Carta and undermines the credibility and impartiality of the OHCHR”.

In turn, the diplomat said that the document “maliciously distorts the laws and policies of China” and assured that it is a “farce (…) hatched by Western countries and anti-Chinese forces.”

Accordingly, he pointed out that the text “denigrates the fight against terrorism and extremism in Xinjiang, and turns a blind eye to the enormous human rights achievements jointly achieved by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang”.

The UNHCHR report published on Wednesday accuses China of carrying out “international crimes against humanity” for alleged unjustified arrests against the Uyghur population.

According to the report, Beijing’s policies to combat terrorism in Xinjiang have produced “interlocking patterns of severe and undue restrictions on a wide range of human rights.”

China has reiterated that the Xinjiang region has been the target of acts of international terrorism, conceived with the complicity of other powers, and that any decision to protect its security and stability, as well as its population, is an internal matter of that country.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, acknowledged that this report has completely contrary views to the criteria on the situation in Xinjiang that she expressed during the visit to the region, something that is pointed out is due to pressure from the US government to demonize China.





