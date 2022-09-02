WHO classifies Pakistan in maximum emergency due to rains | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified Pakistan on Thursday at the highest level of emergency due to severe monsoon rains that killed more than a thousand people, and allocated funds for the care of the injured.

The general director of the international health entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his concern regarding the crisis in the country and reported that 10 million dollars were allocated for the treatment of the wounded.

In this sense, 75 percent of the districts, about 900 health facilities and more than 33 million people were affected, which harms the response capacity of the Asian nation.

.@QUIEN you have classified the flooding in #Pakistan as the highest level of emergency & released $10 million from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE) to treat the injured, deliver health supplies & prevent outbreaks.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros)

August 31, 2022

The head of the WHO pointed out that to this is added the shortage of medical personnel and the limited availability of health supplies, factors that complicate accessibility to health services, with a greater impact on children, pregnant and lactating women. .

At the same time, he specified that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, cholera, typhoid fever, measles, leishmaniasis, HIV-AIDS and polio exacerbate the difficult situation in Pakistan.

For his part, the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, said that “the current level of devastation is much more serious than that caused by the floods in Pakistan in previous years, including those that devastated the country. in 2010”.

In line, he stressed that the WHO “has initiated an immediate response to treat the wounded, provide vital supplies to health centers, support mobile health teams and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.”









