First Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum begins | News

The first Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2022) began this Thursday at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Center in Bridgetown, Barbados, in order to strengthen trade relations between the Caribbean and Africa.

The event will last until this Saturday and will include, among other representatives, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, as well as the President of Suriname and President of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

This edition is convened by the African Import-Export Bank and the Government of Barbados, in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area, the African Business Council, the Secretariat of the African Community of the Caribbean and the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

Under the motto “One people, one destination. Uniting and reimagining our future”, the forum aims to consolidate economic cooperation between both regions by expanding investment opportunities through effective business contacts.

In this sense, during ACTIF 2022, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the Caribbean trade development agenda should begin, as well as the launch of the African Caribbean Trade and Investment Report.

Our political cooperation has laid a foundation on which we can and must build a new trade and economic partnership

The event is attended by more than 1,500 delegates from 93 countries (including 48 African countries, 12 Caribbean countries and 33 other nations). They include high-ranking government representatives, businessmen, investors, buyers, experts and researchers.

The forum had its genesis in an official visit of the African Import and Export Bank to Barbados, held in September last year, after the Africa-Caricom Summit.





