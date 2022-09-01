Poll: Half of Americans support Trump trial

WASHINGTON, September 1 – RIA Novosti. Half of Americans are in favor of bringing former US President Donald Trump to justice in the light of news of the seizure of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to a poll conducted by Quinnipack University.

According to the poll results, 50% of respondents answered yes to the question of whether they consider it necessary to prosecute Trump, while 41% of the poll participants answered in the negative. Among Democrats, the criminal prosecution of Trump is supported by an overwhelming majority (86%), among Republicans – by a minority (9%).

Yesterday, 20:01 in the world American media reminded of Trump’s fulfilled prophecy

The poll also showed that 64% of Americans consider accusations against Trump related to handling classified documents to be “very serious” (49%) or “somewhat serious” (15%). 13% of respondents consider the accusations against Trump “not too serious”, while another 19% rate them as “not serious at all.”

The survey took place between August 25 and 29 and involved 1,584 Americans. The statistical error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Florida, as part of an investigation into misuse of defense information, theft and destruction of documents. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland later said he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant.

August 30, 18:00 Media: Trump bragged about Macron’s sex life awareness

In response, a number of Republican politicians came out with sharp criticism of the secret services and Garland. After a court decision, a search warrant and an inventory of the seized were made public, from which it follows that 11 sets of secret documents were found on Trump. The Washington Post wrote that FBI officers during a search of the Trump estate in Florida expected to find papers related to nuclear weapons.

The FBI, by court order, released an affidavit that became the basis for requesting a search warrant from Trump, from the document it follows that the bureau was based on information from the national archives about the materials the politician had. The investigation began in response to a request from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to the Department of Justice that 15 boxes of documents were received from the Trump office in January 2022, 14 of them were found materials with a certain classification mark, including 25 top secret documents. .