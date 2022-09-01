Tokayev will go to the polls as an independent figure, expert says

NUR-SULTAN, September 1 – RIA Novosti. Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the extraordinary presidential elections this autumn as a politically independent figure, and not as a successor to ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev and with his support, Andrey Chebotarev, a political scientist and director of the Alternativa center for topical studies, believes.

In his address to the people of the country on Thursday, Tokayev proposed holding early presidential elections this autumn, despite the fact that his first five-year term expires only in 2024. At the same time, he announced that after the elections he would introduce an initiative to increase the presidential term from five to seven years, but without the right to re-election. At the moment, the same person cannot be elected President of the Republic more than twice in a row.

“By and large, as a full-fledged head of state, making important decisions and bearing responsibility for them, Tokayev became only this year with the abolition of the “duumvirate” in the state power system. In 2019-2021, his ability to resolve many issues was limited” , – Chebotarev wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, according to the expert, a global “black swan” has emerged in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection pandemic, which had to be fought with enormous efforts and resources. Due to all this, the president spent almost half of his term in office completely different from what he planned and announced officially in 2019, upon taking office. The expected re-election for a new term is for him “an opportunity to catch up and do a lot of new things for the country.”

At the same time, Chebotarev noted, Tokayev is fully aware that his decisions are capable of causing some criticism among the protest-minded part of Kazakhstanis, as well as international structures such as the European Union and the OSCE. However, many opponents often criticized him before for weakness, indecision, inconsistency, and the like. So, with his current actions, he actually refutes the corresponding attacks and assessments. “Besides, the president will go to the new elections not as a successor to Nursultan Nazarbayev with the support of the latter, but as a politically independent figure,” the political scientist emphasized.

As for the decision on early parliamentary elections, it “coincides with the calls again by a number of opponents regarding the dissolution of the current Mazhilis (lower house – ed.) of the parliament as illegitimately formed in 2021.”

“Finally, the head of state is counting on the credit of trust among his fellow citizens, which was received as a result of the republican referendum held on June 5 this year. Moreover, he supplements it with newly announced measures of a socio-economic nature . Therefore, today’s sensational statements by Kassym-Jomart have their own political logic There is Tokaev,” Chebotarev believes.