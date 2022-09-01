ENERGODAR, September 1 – RIA Novosti. A representative of Rosatom showed the IAEA mission the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, including the consequences of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

According to the head of the administration of the Zaporozhye region Yevgeny Balitsky, the inspections will show not only the station itself, but also the infrastructure of the city destroyed due to the strikes of Ukrainian artillery and drones.

According to him, the mission will stay at ZNPP until September 3. Today they will get acquainted with the working hall of the station, and then they will visit the reactors.

Agency experts arrived at the power plant at about 13:00. Their convoy consisted of nine vehicles and several escort vehicles. As Balitsky noted, it was at this moment that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped shelling Energodar.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops tried to land troops three kilometers northeast of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, numbering about 60 people. According to local authorities, up to 47 UAF militants were destroyed and neutralized, three were taken prisoner, two of them in serious condition. Another 12 servicemen were blocked. The Ministry of Defense clarified that their destruction is now being completed.

Also, the Russian military sank two barges with saboteurs sent to help the first group.

According to Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, citing sources from Volodymyr Zelensky’s entourage, the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carried out under the control of the British special services, and its participants were trained in the UK and Poland. They returned to Ukraine via Odessa at the end of August.

August 30, 08:00 “Things have gone too far.” What to expect from the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye NPP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Energodar on the eve of the planned visit of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporozhye NPP. Over the past 24 hours, the city has been hit by more than 60 Ukrainian UAV and artillery strikes. Three civilians became victims over the past night, one more person was injured. Four shells exploded 400 meters from the first power unit of the nuclear power plant. A few more hit the territory of three kindergartens.

Because of the shelling at the ZNPP, the fifth power unit had to be stopped. The sixth power unit remains in operation, it is used at 60% of its capacity.

During a special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the Russian military took control of the Azov part of the Zaporozhye region and the entire Kherson region, occupying such large cities as Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of ​​Azov. New administrations have been formed in the regions, Russian TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting, trade and transport links with Crimea are being restored. The regions have announced plans to become part of Russia.