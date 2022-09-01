EU expands personal sanctions list

BRUSSELS, September 1 – RIA Novosti. The EU added to the list of personal sanctions “for undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine” State Duma deputies Alla Polyakova and Anton Tkachev, as well as a member of the Federation Council Valery Ponomarev, follows from a document published in the official journal of the European Union.

It is reported that the decision comes into force from the moment of publication. The EU indicated that State Duma deputies Polyakova and Tkachev voted for the State Duma’s appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on recognizing the DPR and LPR, and thus supported “the conduct of policies and actions aimed at undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, its further destabilization”. Member of the Federation Council Ponomarev was accused of voting for the ratification of treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual support with the DNR and LNR.

In total, personal sanctions in Ukraine have already been introduced against more than a thousand individuals and about a hundred organizations. We are talking about the Russian leadership, leading politicians, representatives of the media, the Federation Council and the State Duma, businessmen, heads of large companies. Personal sanctions include a ban on entry into the territory of EU countries and an asset freeze. In addition, the European Union closed the skies for Russian airlines and banned the sale and maintenance of airliners from the Russian Federation. Diplomats and holders of official passports have lost visa privileges in the European Union.

Europeans have also been banned from transferring technology to Russian refineries and from investing in the Russian energy sector. In addition, a number of sanctions were imposed against the ferrous metallurgy sector. The Europeans also banned the export of luxury goods to Russia, for example, cars, the price of which exceeds 50 thousand euros. The new restrictive measures also include a ban on the import of coal from Russia, starting from August 2022, a ban on the entry of ships flying the Russian flag into EU ports, and restrictions on motor transport companies in Russia and Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. Putin also said that the United States and the European Union had effectively defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. He added that current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics.