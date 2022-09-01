World

King of the Netherlands cancels US visit due to pneumonia

PARIS, September 1 – RIA Novosti. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will not go on a working visit to the United States, scheduled for September 6-9, due to pneumonia, a government news service said in a statement.
“His Majesty King Willem-Alexander will not take part in a working visit to California and Texas on September 6-9, 2022. This decision was made on the advice of his doctor. The King has just begun to recover from pneumonia, and air travel may interfere with a full recovery,” – reported in the statement.
The information service of the Dutch government indicated that his wife, Queen Maxima, and members of the government of the country will go to the United States.
