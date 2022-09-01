World
Belarus will fight only if it is attacked, Lukashenko said
MINSK, September 1 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the republic will fight only if its security is threatened.
“I don’t want you to fight. We will fight, I’m with you as commander-in-chief, only in one case – if our national security is threatened. And that is when we are attacked by other states. That’s it! Then, guys, get ready everyone. I’m ahead, you are behind me. I don’t hide it, but God forbid!” – he said on Thursday during an open lesson for all schools and universities in the country.
Earlier, Lukashenko said that Minsk does not seek to fight in Ukraine, the Belarusians do not need this conflict, and not a single soldier of Belarus is fighting on the territory of Ukraine.
