World

The remaining sixth unit of ZNPP is operating at 60 percent

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 1 – RIA Novosti. The sixth unit remaining in working order at the Zaporozhye NPP operates at 60%, which is enough to supply energy to both the liberated territory of the region and the territory controlled by Ukraine, said the head of the administration of the Zaporizhzhya region Yevhen Balitsky.
“We decided to stop the fifth block, which was working before, because the threat was high enough, the consumption line was destroyed, and we could not dump electricity from this block into the general network,” Balitsky said on Channel One.
“Now one block is operating at 60%, this is enough to ensure the safety of the station, and, accordingly, to provide electricity to both the territory not controlled by Kyiv and the territory that is on the side of Ukraine – today we are still supplying electricity to them,” he added. .
15:24

IAEA missions showed the consequences of the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

MFA: Responsibility for disrupting the work of the IAEA at the ZNPP will fall on Zelensky

19 mins ago

All miners were lifted from the de-energized mine named after Skochinsky in the DPR

37 mins ago

EU opens office in San Francisco to connect with digital giants

53 mins ago

In South Africa, the court deprived Shell of the right to explore for oil and gas in the south of the country

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.