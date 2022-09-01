The remaining sixth unit of ZNPP is operating at 60 percent

MOSCOW, September 1 – RIA Novosti. The sixth unit remaining in working order at the Zaporozhye NPP operates at 60%, which is enough to supply energy to both the liberated territory of the region and the territory controlled by Ukraine, said the head of the administration of the Zaporizhzhya region Yevhen Balitsky.

“We decided to stop the fifth block, which was working before, because the threat was high enough, the consumption line was destroyed, and we could not dump electricity from this block into the general network,” Balitsky said on Channel One.

“Now one block is operating at 60%, this is enough to ensure the safety of the station, and, accordingly, to provide electricity to both the territory not controlled by Kyiv and the territory that is on the side of Ukraine – today we are still supplying electricity to them,” he added. .