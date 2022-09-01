MFA: Responsibility for disrupting the work of the IAEA at the ZNPP will fall on Zelensky

MOSCOW, September 1 – RIA Novosti. In the event of new attempts by Kyiv to disrupt the work of IAEA experts at the Zaporozhye NPP, all responsibility will fall on Volodymyr Zelensky and his curators, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“In the event of new attempts by Kyiv to disrupt their work by shelling or sabotage, all responsibility for the consequences will fall entirely on the regime of Vladimir Zelensky and his handlers, as well as their “support group” in the West,” Zakharova said in a comment published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She also added that the inspection of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP is an extremely responsible event, designed to open the eyes of the international community to the real source of threat to the plant’s safety.

According to Zakharova, this is “obviously not to the liking of Kyiv,” in connection with which an attempt was made to disrupt the IAEA mission at the ZNPP.

“Ukrainian artillery launched another massive shelling of the station and the nearby city of Energodar. Four shells exploded at a distance of 400 meters from the first power unit of the ZNPP. The meeting point of the IAEA mission with Russian specialists near the village of Vasilievka was also hit. 3 kilometers northeast of the ZNPP, the Kyiv regime landed two sabotage groups with a total number of up to 60 people. Russian military forces blocked the saboteurs,” Zakharova explained.

She stressed that the Russian side did everything in its power to ensure that the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and his team made a safe trip to the ZNPP and completed their work.

“We pay tribute to their courage and readiness to work literally under Ukrainian fire. Currently, IAEA experts have arrived at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and are starting work in accordance with the plan,” Zakharova concluded.