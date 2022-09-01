All miners were lifted from the de-energized mine named after Skochinsky in the DPR

DONETSK, September 1 – RIA Novosti. All miners from the Skochinsky mine in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which was de-energized due to shelling, were raised to the surface, there were no injuries, the Ministry of Coal and Energy of the Republic reported.

“At 13.55 (coincides with Moscow time – ed.), all the miners of the mine named after A.A. Skochinsky, de-energized by the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Armed Forces of Ukraine), were raised to the surface. There were no casualties,” the ministry said in a Telegram message.

Earlier, the DPR reported that three mines of the Donetsk Coal Energy Company were de-energized due to shelling, and at least 41 people were underground. Later, the department reported that miners from two mines had already been brought to the surface.