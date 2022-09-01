EU opens office in San Francisco to connect with digital giants

BRUSSELS, September 1 – RIA Novosti. The European Union opened a representative office in San Francisco on Thursday to reach out to California-based digital giants, the European External Action Service said in a statement. “The Representative Office will strengthen cooperation between the EU and the US in digital diplomacy, strengthening the EU’s ability to interact with major public and private players, including politicians, the business community, civil society in the digital technology sector,” the document says.

In turn, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the representation will help the EU’s work “to combat threats in cyberspace and foreign interference.”

In July, the European Union introduced new rules for global Internet giants operating in the common European market. The rules concern fair competition and the protection of personal data of European users.

These rules include, inter alia, fines of up to 20% of turnover.