World

In South Africa, the court deprived Shell of the right to explore for oil and gas in the south of the country

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 1 – RIA Novosti. A court in the South African city of Makanda has canceled a permit issued by the South African authorities to Royal Dutch Shell to conduct seismic exploration to discover oil and gas in the country’s Eastern Cape, News24 reported.
According to the portal, permission to conduct oil and gas exploration was previously issued to Shell by a decision of the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe. The court overturned it after a lawsuit from several organizations that said seismic exploration would cause irreparable harm to the environment.
“It is clear that the decisions (in favor of Shell – ed.) were not preceded by a fair procedure,” the court said in the decision, which concluded that the authorities “failed to comply with the relevant legal prescriptions.”
It is noted that the permission to conduct seismic work was originally issued to Impact Africa in 2014, and later transferred to Shell. The plaintiffs asked the court to cancel both this decision itself and its subsequent extensions. The claims of the plaintiffs were satisfied.
August 29, 15:28

Shell chief expects several crisis winters due to gas shortages in Europe

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Foreign Ministry: US does not provide data on biological activity abroad

27 mins ago

Washington was predicted a catastrophe due to the decision of the White House on Ukraine

44 mins ago

Government of Spain approves project on abortion and sexual health | News

10 hours ago

At least 250 dead leave heavy rains in Afghanistan during 2022 | News

11 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.