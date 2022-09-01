MOSCOW, September 1 – RIA Novosti. The United States is sending billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine, which could greatly backfire on them in the near future, writes Defense Priorities researcher Benjamin Giltner in an article for Business Insider.

The author noted that more and more vocal critics of military assistance to Kyiv are beginning to wonder where the weapons sent may end up and what long-term risks this poses to American security. According to Giltner, it is not possible to accurately answer these questions, which means that great care must be taken in the issue of military assistance to Ukraine.

He cites the words of researcher Jordan Cohen, who is convinced that the US will feel the consequences of such an imprudent policy in just a decade. Cohen draws attention to events in Syria and Yemen, when weapons supplied by Washington ended up on the black market and became the prey of terrorist groups.

Giltner also stressed that the more the United States sends weapons to Kyiv, the more the situation in the region will escalate, because Russia rightly perceives such steps as a threat to its security.

“American politicians should stop believing so strongly in guns as a means to an end. <…> There are other tools, such as diplomatic negotiations. Ukraine and the United States need to use something other than weapons to end this crisis,” the observer concluded.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to liberate Donbass, Western countries continue to pump weapons into Ukraine. For example, Washington recently announced a military aid package worth about a billion dollars, which includes artillery ammunition, a thousand Javelin anti-tank systems, armored medical vehicles, explosives and medicines.

Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stated that the supply of weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.