Government of Spain approves project on abortion and sexual health | News

The Government of Spain approved this Tuesday the reform project of the Abortion Law, which allows the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in minors under 16 years of age without the permission of their mothers and fathers.

With the aim of “shielding the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in public health“, the bill also regulates other sexual and reproductive rights, such as temporary disability due to painful periods, which will be paid by Social Security, when 85 percent of Interruptions are performed in private centers.

The proposal that the Spanish Government would guarantee that public health is the network of reference to exercise the right to abortion, and the spaces destined for the procedures (surgical or pharmacological) will be found as close to the residence of those who undergo it, in depending on the selected method.

Likewise, it establishes the creation of a registry of conscientious objectors, who, by declaring this position, will not be able to perform abortions in private health establishments.

On the other hand, the three days of reflection on the decision to have an abortion are eliminated, a time that delayed the procedure and in many cases prevented its practice even when it was a confirmed decision by the women.

The project contemplates care during the postpartum process and also comprehensive and specialized accompaniment in the processes of voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

Another of the elements taken into account by the proposed law establishes the right to temporary incapacity for work due to painful rules and will last as long as the woman needs, whose clinical history must state that she suffers from this problem.

The Government of Spain submits to Congress the draft Law on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy.

Likewise, tampons, pads or menstrual cups will be distributed free of charge in institutes, prisons, women’s centers, civic centers, social centers and public bodies.

State-of-the-art contraceptive pills will be financed again, and free access to the morning-after pill from hospitals and health centers will be extended to new sexual and reproductive health centers.

The project considers surrogacy (the so-called surrogate mother) a form of violence against women, however no sanctions will be issued against people who go to companies promoting these actions.





