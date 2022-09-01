At least 250 dead leave heavy rains in Afghanistan during 2022 | News

The United Nations (UN) reported on Tuesday that the intense rainfall recorded so far this year in Afghanistan has left at least 250 dead.

The UN spokesman for Afghanistan, Stephane Dujarric, specified that the humanitarian forces carry out a survey of needs and provide aid to nearly 100,000 victims.

“To date, 85,000 people have received some form of aid, including food, tents, health services, water, sanitation and hygiene kits and other critical supplies,” Dujarric said.

The UN spokesman stressed that at the end of last June, some 23 million Afghans had received some kind of humanitarian assistance.

#Afghanistan is more than a humanitarian crisis. But it is not a hopeless crisis.

Preserving basic service delivery alongside humanitarian assistance remains the only way to prevent a catastrophe even greater than what we have seen in the past year.

My remarks:

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief)

August 29, 2022

The rainy season has affected 30 of the 34 provinces, with Nangarhar, Kunar, Khost, Logar and Kandahar being the worst off.

On the other hand, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that the current figures of deaths in Afghanistan as a result of the rains represented an increase of 75 percent, compared to the 147 reported in 2021.

OCHA detailed that the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan aims to cover some 22.1 million people, in order to provide optimal assistance. So far, the $4.44 billion plan is 42 percent funded.

“Thousands of Afghan families had to be displaced due to the heavy rains, which have caused damage to the nation’s main infrastructure, creating a catastrophic situation,” the non-governmental organization Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) warned in early August. , acronym in English).

Consequently, the Afghan authorities have requested the United States (USA) and other Western countries to unfreeze funds from the country’s Central Bank and withdraw the sanctions imposed to deal with the serious situation.





