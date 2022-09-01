Gazprom suspends gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline | News

Russian energy company Gazprom suspended gas shipments to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days on Wednesday.

Gazprom cuts gas supply to France

Gazprom indicated that the suspension of the flow of gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea by the Nord Stream is due to maintenance operations on the gas pipeline.

According to Gazprom, the pumping of gas from Moscow to Germany ceased at 04:00 this Wednesday and will last until September 3.

The Russian gas company notified on August 19 that it would carry out technical maintenance on the only gas pipeline turbine that is in operation.

According to Gazprom, every 1,000 hours it is necessary to carry out technical maintenance on the equipment, which includes a thorough review of the working turbine of the Trent 60 gas pipeline.

Upon completion of the maintenance work, the gas flow will be restored to the level prior to the cessation of operations, of 33 million cubic meters per day.





