IAEA mission leaves for Zaporizhia nuclear plant | News

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission left the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

IAEA mission arrives in Ukraine

“We are finally moving after six months of (…) efforts. The IAEA is heading towards the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” said its director Rafael Grossi before leaving for the nuclear plant.

Grossi indicated that the agency’s technicians are prepared and expect to spend several days at the Zaporizhia plant.

The IAEA chief commented that the task of the mission is to assess the real situation in the nuclear complex to help stabilize the situation in southern Ukraine.

Grossi announced that the nuclear agency intends to establish a permanent representation at the Zaporizhia plant.

The IAEA mission arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday with the intention of leaving as soon as possible, as soon as they had the necessary security guarantees, to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking and bombing the surroundings of the plant, causing international concern about a possible nuclear accident.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been under the control of Russian forces since March 4, deploying military equipment to maintain the security of the energy complex.

The Russian government considered the IAEA mission necessary and called on the international community to put pressure on Ukraine to stop endangering the plant.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



