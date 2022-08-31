British Post Office Workers Stage National Strike | News

The workers of the postal service company of the United Kingdom, Royal Mail, called this Wednesday another day of strike to demand a salary increase in line with the growing inflation that affects the country.

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) called on its members in charge of collecting, sorting and delivering packages and letters to strike on August 31 and September 8 and 9, 2022.

In this sense, the organization lamented the interruption that the protest “probably causes them. We want to assure you that we will do everything we can to minimize disruption and get our services back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Postal workers reject the 2 percent increase offered by the company founded in 1516 by King Henry VIII. This situation occurs despite the fact that the employees were classified as essential during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the telecommunications company BT Group plc and the communication agency ReachUK Media have joined the protests to demand better wages given the large profits received by bosses and shareholders.

For its part, the Salaried Transport Workers Association (TSSA) announced that the employees of nine British railway companies will go on strike this Wednesday in pursuit of higher wages.

In turn, dockworkers, London Underground workers, bus drivers and criminal lawyers have staged a series of strikes in recent weeks due to the impact of inflation that rose to 10 in July, 1 percent.





