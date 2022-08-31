Nuclear security mission arrives in Zaporizhia, Ukraine | News

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived on Wednesday in the city of Zaporizhia, several hours away from the homonymous nuclear plant, which in recent days has been the target of artillery attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, according to reports. of the Russian Defense Ministry.

CMIO.org in sequence:

IAEA mission leaves for Zaporizhia nuclear plant

The experts, who are headed by the director of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, continued their journey to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe to assess its actual technical state.

According to the media, they come from ten nations and will try to establish a permanent representation in that facility. They stressed that their work is technical and they will not be involved in political or military matters.

The idea of ​​this permanent mission was welcomed by the Russian representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

According to Ukrainian media, it was also accepted by President Volodimir Zelensky, with whom IAEA technicians met on Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

The atomic plant has been under the control of the Russian armed forces since March 4 and has been the center of concern that an attack could cause an atomic crisis.

According to the administration of the city of Energodar, located not far from the nuclear plant, this Wednesday there have been 23 artillery attacks against the coast of that city. According to preliminary reports, long-range artillery from the US M777 155mm howitzer was used.

The day before, when more than 60 artillery attacks were launched, a shell hit the building of a solid radioactive waste processing complex.

Russia has specified that several of these attacks were launched from firing positions near the city of Nikopol, on the other side of the Dnieper River, territory under Ukraine’s control.

Despite the bombing, the radioactive situation in the nuclear power plant is normal. Russia has emphasized that it has no reason to bomb it and has made it clear that it only keeps infantry there to ensure its safety, and not artillery pieces or other means of combat.

It has also insisted that Ukraine is bombing it to create a nuclear catastrophe and then blaming Moscow.

This Wednesday, a local official, Vladimir Rógov, reported that a group planning a sabotage against the nuclear power plant was arrested in Energodar. He added that the saboteurs would carry out the attack during the visit of the IAEA mission.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source