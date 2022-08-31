World

NGO WaterAid: Pakistan faces health risks after heavy rains | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read

Pakistan faces a serious risk of outbreaks of diarrhea and dysentery, as local people would have no choice but to drink contaminated and dirty water from flooding in recent weeks, according to a warning Wednesday from the organization WaterAid.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Request international aid for floods in Pakistan

Pakistani health officials are visiting some of the worst affected communities in Sindh, where malaria cases are on the rise after weeks of rain and flooding causing an increase in standing water.

WaterAid Pakistan Officer Arif Jabbar Khan said: “Families now live on the banks of overflowing canals and rivers in dilapidated shacks made of bamboo and plastic. They have even been drinking flood water because there is no other option: a recipe for large-scale disease outbreaks. We are doing everything we can to reach them.”

Pakistan has been hit by devastating floods after heavy monsoon rains that have been occurring since early June.

The floods have killed more than 1,100 people, with more than 33 million people affected.

The water swept away safe water sources and toilets, and flooded houses, schools and shelters in a third of the country.

Khan was also concerned that “women’s privacy and menstrual hygiene are also at risk, temporary latrines are barely covered and do not provide the privacy women need to manage their periods. Already a taboo subject in the country, women are now forced to wear dirty clothes such as sanitary pads as they had to leave everything behind at short notice.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ryabkov called the context for the development of dialogue with the United States not the most favorable

7 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister called Gorbachev a great statesman

7 hours ago

Russia is satisfied with the latest text of the agreement on the JCPOA, Lavrov said

8 hours ago

US senator discusses military assistance to Ukraine with Zelensky

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.