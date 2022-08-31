NGO WaterAid: Pakistan faces health risks after heavy rains | News

Pakistan faces a serious risk of outbreaks of diarrhea and dysentery, as local people would have no choice but to drink contaminated and dirty water from flooding in recent weeks, according to a warning Wednesday from the organization WaterAid.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Request international aid for floods in Pakistan

Pakistani health officials are visiting some of the worst affected communities in Sindh, where malaria cases are on the rise after weeks of rain and flooding causing an increase in standing water.

WaterAid Pakistan Officer Arif Jabbar Khan said: “Families now live on the banks of overflowing canals and rivers in dilapidated shacks made of bamboo and plastic. They have even been drinking flood water because there is no other option: a recipe for large-scale disease outbreaks. We are doing everything we can to reach them.”

Pakistan has been hit by devastating floods after heavy monsoon rains that have been occurring since early June.

The floods have killed more than 1,100 people, with more than 33 million people affected.

The water swept away safe water sources and toilets, and flooded houses, schools and shelters in a third of the country.

Khan was also concerned that “women’s privacy and menstrual hygiene are also at risk, temporary latrines are barely covered and do not provide the privacy women need to manage their periods. Already a taboo subject in the country, women are now forced to wear dirty clothes such as sanitary pads as they had to leave everything behind at short notice.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source