Ryabkov called the context for the development of dialogue with the United States not the most favorable

MOSCOW, August 31 – RIA Novosti. The current context for the resumption of dialogue with the United States on strategic stability is not the most favorable, but the Russian Federation does not expect breakthroughs, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
“The current context for the resumption of bilateral dialogue with the United States on the subject of strategic stability and strategic offensive weapons is not the most favorable. I do not expect any breakthroughs, we methodically discuss what is happening in this area with the Americans, we exchange notifications. The mechanism of the treaty as a whole is working , we will continue to look for ways to move forward,” Ryabkov told reporters.
Russia is not satisfied with Geneva as a negotiating platform with the United States, Ryabkov said

