World

Israeli Prime Minister called Gorbachev a great statesman

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read

TEL AVIV, August 31 – RIA Novosti. The first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, made a great contribution to the restoration of relations with Israel and opened the gates for Jewish immigration, thinks Jewish Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
“Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, passed away last night at the age of 91. A courageous leader and great statesman who made a great contribution to the restoration of relations between his country and Israel and opened the gates of the Soviet Union for mass Jewish immigration to Israel,” it says in a statement released by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Gorbachev died at the age of 92 on Tuesday evening after a severe and prolonged illness. In 1990, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to the peace process between the Soviet Union and Western countries.
12:28

Peskov called Gorbachev a multifaceted and controversial personality



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia is satisfied with the latest text of the agreement on the JCPOA, Lavrov said

33 mins ago

US senator discusses military assistance to Ukraine with Zelensky

49 mins ago

Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed to Lavrov a message from one of the European leaders

1 hour ago

Slovak deputy prime minister resigns over coalition disagreements

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.