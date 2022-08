Israeli Prime Minister called Gorbachev a great statesman

The first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, made a great contribution to the restoration of relations with Israel and opened the gates for Jewish immigration, thinks Jewish Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, passed away last night at the age of 91. A courageous leader and great statesman who made a great contribution to the restoration of relations between his country and Israel and opened the gates of the Soviet Union for mass Jewish immigration to Israel,” it says in a statement released by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.