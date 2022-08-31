Russia is satisfied with the latest text of the agreement on the JCPOA, Lavrov said

MOSCOW, August 31 – RIA Novosti. Russia is completely satisfied with the latest text of the agreement on the restoration of the Joint Action Plan for the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA), Moscow is guided by the position of Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“What depends on Russia, we all did a long time ago. We are completely satisfied with the current text of the agreement, as it has now emerged, and we will focus on the position of our Iranian friends,” Lavrov said after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Since last year, negotiations have been underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington’s sanctions against Iran. In August, another round of discussions took place. On August 8, the coordinator from the European Union distributed the “final text” of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, specified that his points should be agreed upon. In turn, Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the text is not bad, but it depends on whether all the states participating in the negotiations agree with this version of the package solution.