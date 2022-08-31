World

Russia is satisfied with the latest text of the agreement on the JCPOA, Lavrov said

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 31 – RIA Novosti. Russia is completely satisfied with the latest text of the agreement on the restoration of the Joint Action Plan for the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA), Moscow is guided by the position of Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
“What depends on Russia, we all did a long time ago. We are completely satisfied with the current text of the agreement, as it has now emerged, and we will focus on the position of our Iranian friends,” Lavrov said after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
Since last year, negotiations have been underway in Vienna to renew the JCPOA and lift Washington’s sanctions against Iran. In August, another round of discussions took place. On August 8, the coordinator from the European Union distributed the “final text” of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, specified that his points should be agreed upon. In turn, Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the text is not bad, but it depends on whether all the states participating in the negotiations agree with this version of the package solution.
August 28, 22:24

Lavrov: The West can “hit below the belt”, forcing them to join the sanctions

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US senator discusses military assistance to Ukraine with Zelensky

27 mins ago

Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed to Lavrov a message from one of the European leaders

44 mins ago

Slovak deputy prime minister resigns over coalition disagreements

1 hour ago

General curfew declared after protests in Iraq | News

11 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.