US senator discusses military assistance to Ukraine with Zelensky
MOSCOW, August 31 – RIA Novosti. US Senator Rob Portman arrived in Ukraine declaredthat he discussed with Vladimir Zelensky the provision of additional military assistance to Kyiv and the tightening of the sanctions regime against Russia.
“At a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, we discussed what else America can do to support Ukraine, including providing military assistance to Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening sanctions against Russia,” Portman tweeted.
The day before, Zelensky said that he had met with US senators Robert Portman and Amy Klobuchar who arrived in Kyiv.
Last week, US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of the largest package of military assistance to Ukraine of almost $ 3 billion. The new package will allow Kyiv to purchase air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition, anti-UAV systems and radars for defense in the “long term”.
The Russian Federation previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
