Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed to Lavrov a message from one of the European leaders

MOSCOW, August 31 – RIA Novosti. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that he conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow a message from one of the European leaders about the situation around Ukraine.
“During today’s talks, we conveyed a message from one of the leaders of European countries, at his request, which he addressed to our president, Mr. (Ibrahim) Raisi, regarding the situation in Ukraine. There were ideas about helping peace and tranquility and ending hostilities in Ukraine, and We discussed these ideas with Mr. Lavrov,” he said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Earlier, Iran said that France was asking Tehran to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Mohammad Jamshidi, Deputy Head of the Iranian Presidential Administration for Political Affairs, wrote on Twitter that “one of the senior leaders of Western Europe turned to Raisi with a request to assist in mediation” in the situation with the crisis in Ukraine. According to the ISNA agency, we are talking about the personal appeal of French President Emmanuel Macron.
11:49

Russia and Iran will continue cooperation without the dictates of the West, Lavrov said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




