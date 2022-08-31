Slovak deputy prime minister resigns over coalition disagreements

PRAGUE, August 31 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Richard Sulik resigned on Wednesday due to disagreements in the ruling coalition, President Zuzana Chaputova summoned the prime minister and the speaker of parliament on this occasion, Bratislava TV channel TA3 reported.

“… Sulik announced on Wednesday his resignation, at the same time the ruling right-liberal coalition is ready to leave the Freedom and Justice party headed by him. The reason for this is Sulik’s long-standing disagreement with the Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the Ministry of Finance and the leader of the leading party in the ruling coalition, Ordinary People and independent personalities” (OLNL) by Igor Matovich, who had previously been forced to leave the post of prime minister due to scandals. In connection with the aggravation of the situation in the ruling coalition and the government, the head of the republic, Zuzana Chaputova, invited Prime Minister Eduard Heger to negotiations in the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon and Speaker of the Parliament Boris Kollar,” the statement reads.

If the Freedom and Justice party goes into opposition, three parties will remain in the ruling coalition – OLNL, We Are a Family and For the People, which will lose their constitutional majority (95 seats) in the parliament consisting of 150 deputies, but will retain a simple majority (82 seats).

Debate in the local media was caused by the possible departure from the Cabinet of Foreign Minister Ivan Korchok, a non-partisan, but nominated for this post by the Freedom and Justice party. Korczok is considered the most experienced diplomat in the country, having previously held embassy posts in Berlin, Brussels (with the EU) and Washington. The representative of the OLNL party, the current head of the Defense Ministry, Yaroslav Nagy, has already announced his readiness to replace Korchok in the diplomatic department.