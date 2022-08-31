General curfew declared after protests in Iraq | News

The Iraqi authorities declared a comprehensive curfew in all the country’s provinces on Monday after protests led by supporters of the Sadrist Movement and its leader, Muqtada al Sadr, who stormed the Government Palace.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iraqi judiciary suspends work over protests

In this regard, the Joint Operations Command announced that the measure will be applied “in all provinces of Iraq as of 7:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT) today Monday and until further notice,” according to the Commander of the Armed Forces, Yehia Rasul. .

Previously, the curfew had been issued only for Baghdad “as of 3:30 p.m. today and includes cars and citizens,” in addition to increased protection of government buildings.

���� The Iraqi prime minister has asked Muqtada al-Sadr to call his supporters to stand down. President Barham Salih has also called on protesters to leave government institutions.pic.twitter.com/r1tgV30x3W

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

August 29, 2022

The decision was made after the Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr announced his withdrawal from politics, which caused the outrage of his followers and the break-in at the Presidential Palace. For four weeks these protesters remained camping in its vicinity.

According to local media, the protesters moved towards the Al-Sinak and Al-Jumhuriya bridges, in the center of the capital, while the police forces tried to control the situation. Later, the Sadrists closed Argelia Street.

The riot police requested reinforcements to guard the so-called Green Zone (where the government buildings are) and to prevent the protests from spreading to the second largest city in the country, Basra (south).

According to the media, shots were reported at the entrances to the Green Zone, resulting in two deaths and at least 22 injuries.

���� Police use tear gas against protesters who have occupied the presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/tlQt5wwica

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi urged protesters to withdraw from government facilities, stressing that “the dangerous developments in the Green Zone indicate the gravity of the consequences of continuing political differences.”

For its part, the US embassy in Baghdad began the evacuation of diplomatic personnel by helicopter in the face of severe anti-government demonstrations.

Iraq has been facing a severe political crisis since the legislative elections in October 2021 due to the impossibility of forming a government and appointing a Prime Minister.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source