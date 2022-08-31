Germany alerts low water levels due to climate change | News

The German Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport reported on Monday that it is implementing measures to counteract the low levels of water that accumulate in the country, due to climate change.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Europe records the worst drought in 500 years, according to a study

The German portfolio indicated that the water levels in the Rhine River are extremely low due to the record drought this summer, which is why the Low Water Action Plan has been launched for the development of strategic policies in this situation.

“We have to face the fact that in the long term, due to climate change, we will have to adjust again and again to extreme periods of low water levels,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing said.

Similarly, Wissing acknowledged that “they face an immense logistical challenge”, since this context has impacted river navigation, which has been significantly affected by the drought that has hit Europe in recent weeks.

In many measurement stations new historical minimums have been registered in the water level, stressed the ministry, who limited in this sense that the number of boats adapted to low water levels in the Rhine, the busiest waterway in Europe, will be increased. .

With the application of the Plan “we have better forecast models, more intermodal flexibility and more ships for low water levels”, reflected the head of one of the largest chemical plants in the world, BASF in Ludwigshafen, Uwe Liebelt.

Local media reported that during a record drought in 2018, freight transport volumes on Germany’s waterways plummeted by more than a third, and while water levels in 2022 have risen from that time, it is forecast that in 2022 autumn months the situation worsens.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source