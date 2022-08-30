At least 1,100 dead leave monsoon rains in Pakistan | News

Pakistani authorities reported Monday that at least 1,100 deaths, associated with the scourge of the monsoon rains that have been affecting that South Asian nation for weeks, and led the government to declare a state of national emergency.

As detailed on this day by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), it is recorded that at least 1,136 Pakistanis have lost their lives, and the regions of Sindh, Jaiber Pakhtunjuá and Balochistan are the most affected with 402 deaths. , 258 and 244, respectively.

The entity indicated that 1,634 injured people are provisionally notified, and more than 33 million directly or indirectly affected, although there are still flooded areas that have not been able to enter the statistics, for which it is estimated that the figures of fatalities and injured increase significantly.

With regard to the damage to homes, so far it is said that more than 1 million have suffered some type of damage, and of these more than 300,000 have been completely destroyed.

The heavy rains recorded in Pakistan have caused the loss of more than 735,000 head of cattle and nearly 3,500 kilometers of roads have been seriously affected.

A recent report by the United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that “rainfall throughout the country has been almost three times higher than average, and in the most affected areas , such as Sindh province, more than five times”.

In this sense, the Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan, Sherry Rehman, referred that the monsoon rains that began last June, and together with the acceleration of the melting of the glaciers in the Pakistani mountainous regions, have caused a “humanitarian disaster induced by the weather of epic proportions.”

It also transpired on this day that the Pakistani government requested international help to face the consequences of the worst floods that the nation has experienced in three decades.

After an emergency meeting called due to the impact of the humanitarian crisis unleashed in Pakistan due to the climate, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decided to reactivate a loan program for the country established in 2019, and disburse about 1,170 million dollars to reduce the economic effects on Pakistanis.

