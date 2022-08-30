The United States records more than 17,400 cases of monkeypox | News

World

The United States records more than 17,400 cases of monkeypox

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected a total of more than 17,400 cases of monkeypox in the country on Monday.

According to the health authority, until last Friday the nation reported a total of 17,432 known cases of the disease nationwide.

In this sense, the state of California accumulates the highest rate of positive cases of the disease with 3,291 infections; while New York with 3,124 and Florida with 1,739 infections.

According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the United States has the highest number of monkeypox cases in the world.

However, the entity noted that despite the exponential increase in the outbreak in the nation, the speed of spread appears to be slowing.

It is worth specifying that the health institutions indicated that additional vaccines against monkeypox could be available to the public in September.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

9 mins ago
