Iranian President Highlights Economic Stability Despite Sanctions | News

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, stressed on Monday that his government has been successful in achieving economic stability, obtaining income of 5,160 million dollars from national and foreign capital, despite the sanctions imposed by the United States (USA). ).

During a press conference to mark the completion of his first year as head of the Executive, the president described the sanctions as unfair and stressed that they must end quickly.

However, he assured that in the last six months, the consumer price index experienced a reduction from 60 to 40 percent, and said that Iranians do not suffer from shortages of basic products.

President Raisi: The attraction of $5.16 billion in foreign investment in the first 10 months of the 13th Administration indicates economic stability in the country. #Iran pic.twitter.com/Plg17oMoMP

— Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV)

August 29, 2022

“We no longer suffer from power shortages, and we are carrying out projects to increase power production. Khorasan no longer suffers from gas shortages, and the water issue in the province has also been resolved,” President Raisi said.

Likewise, the president explained that in the last twelve months, the level of commercial exchange rose at least four times, which indicates the lack of recognition of the sanctions, and confirmed that the debts contracted by the previous Government were settled.

The head of state alluded to the update in the payment of workers’ salaries, and reported that negotiations are taking place to release some of the frozen Iranian assets.

Raisi also referred to the importance for Iran of belonging to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, since its membership contributes to stabilizing the regional economy.

In this regard, he announced that the signing of the documents that will endorse Iran as part of that intergovernmental organization will soon take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and assured his willingness to strengthen relations with China.

President Raisi: “We have stated many times that nuclear weapons have no place in our defense doctrine and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has declared them forbidden. pic.twitter.com/6V0uEf3UWG

— Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV)

August 29, 2022

The Iranian dignitary highlighted his willingness to continue developing relations with the nations of the area, and rejected foreign interference in reference to the United States, whose presence in the region he pointed out as a threat to security and stability.

Raisi assured that he has no intention of meeting with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, because that meeting will not favor the people of Iran.

Regarding the nuclear energy program, Raisi confirmed his country’s right to use its nuclear capacity for peaceful purposes, stressing that “the Zionist entity never wanted Iran to obtain the technology, but it obtained it against its will.”

“The entity is aware that it is incapable of facing us; their threats reflect their fear”, he expressed in reference to Israel, whom he advised not to attack Iran because it could cease to exist as a nation.

The highest representative of the Iranian Government also ratified his support for the resistance of the Palestinian people and the interests of the Yemeni nation, which must decide its own destiny.





